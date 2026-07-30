Buses running late or not turning up at all is the number one concern for bus travellers. At an Otago Regional Council meeting this week, staff presented the annual customer service survey on public transport. Dunedin satisfaction with the public transport system overall for 2026 was 89% , down 1% from last year. In Wakatipu, satisfaction with the public transport system overall for 2026 was 91% — also down 1% from last year, the survey report said. High satisfaction in Dunedin was around ease of getting on/off (95%), current trip satisfaction (95%), driver helpfulness (93%) and comfort/temperature (92%). Lower satisfaction levels were for on-time performance (69%) and information about service and delays (71%). In addition to ongoing traffic congestion and roadworks, the lower satisfaction score for on-time performance may have been influenced by network and timetable changes introduced in mid-2025, the report said. These changes expanded coverage through South Dunedin and had been well-received by customers. However, longer route alignments in some cases resulted in journey times that were greater than originally anticipated. The bus route to and from Opoho was used as an example. Deputy chairman Kevin Malcolm asked how the on-time performance could be improved. Council regional planning and transport general manager Anita Dawe said one of the challenges customers faced was not knowing if the bus was going to turn up. If people knew the bus was going to turn up, they would also turn up to catch the bus. Delays and no-shows were always going to happen and was out of the control of the bus operator, she said, and it was this way right across the world. Ms Dawe said there were some changes coming in the next few months to Mosgiel-Brighton-Green Island services. New software would go online to more accurately signal changes to buses running and times. Cr Andrew Noone wondered if there was a time in the year when buses slowed down on routes, impacting on timetables. Council transport implementation lead Julian Phillips said road works also had an impact. But the peak time for buses was during school term time. If the survey measured reliability during 9am-3pm and in the weekend, then satisfaction levels would be higher, he said. He said road works had a big impact in and around Queenstown and it was hoped this would improve when road works finished. The Dunedin City Council, Queenstown Lakes District Council and the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi all contacted the regional council about road works impacting public transport. Despite perceptions that Queenstown buses were mainly used by tourists, 59% of respondents were travelling to work. The survey also showed a younger customer base, with 25-34 group making up the largest group of respondents (43%), followed by 18-24 (22%).