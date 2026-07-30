A Dunedin man caught up in the chaos of the fires raging in southwestern France has described choking thick smoke and midnight evacuations. Wildfires across France have now scorched more than 116,000ha since they started in mid-July, with months of wildfire season still to go. The wildfires raging throughout the countryside have burned so intensely they created a powerful fire-generated thunderstorm, and have caused more than 300,000 residents to flee across both France and Spain. Dunedin resident Fabien Montiel is in France with his wife and child, visiting his parents. The day he was due to land in France, his parents were forced to flee their home in Saint-Medard, a large town 15km from Bordeaux. “It was nothing like the movies where people freak out and make a mess . . . it was just very, very slow moving.” On July 22, about the time the fire first broke out, Mr Montiel was at his family’s home, but the flames were still quite far away. Anadolu via Getty ImagesFirefighting teams continue their efforts to extinguish a fire that broke out in the Lanton Forest area near Bordeaux. Photo: Getty Images He then flew to Switzerland for a few days and, by the time he returned, the fire was 10km away from the town. During his short time in Switzerland, the entire town of Saint-Medard was evacuated. “There was like 50,000 people evacuating at the same time . . . a bit of a chaos, as you can imagine.” Luckily, his family had a house to evacuate to as his grandfather lived 50km north of the town, an area far away from the flames. However, it took about three times the usual time to get there. Mr Montiel said while disembarking the plane at Bordeaux on Sunday, he could smell smoke. Getty ImagesBurned-out vehicles on a property following a wildfire near Bordeaux. Photo: Getty Images “It was actually pretty brutal, even in the terminal . . . very, very smoky.” Mr Montiel said the smoke was the main reason for the evacuations. “It’s unclear when we’ll be able to make it back, especially since the fire seems to have gotten worse.” It was also getting very hot once again, with the temperature on Thursday reaching 40˚C. laine.priestley@odt.co.nz