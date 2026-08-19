A Dunedin intermediate school’s playing field has been cut in half due to pipe works on the property.

A large section of Tahuna Normal Intermediate School’s field was fenced off to complete pipe works.

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said the work involved relining one of three critical rising mains, which conveyed wastewater from the Musselburgh Pump Station to the Tahuna wastewater treatment plant.

Preparatory work began in November last year and physical work started on Monday. The council expected the project would be completed by the end of September.

“We have been working with the school and the Ministry of Education since late 2025 to ensure safe and efficient delivery, to minimise disruption to the school and ensure we leave the school grounds in good condition once work is complete.

The budget for the work was $3.5 million.