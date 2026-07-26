Dunedin children had their worries lifted after getting their favourite stuffed friends a check-up at a teddy bear health checkup.

On Saturday, crowds of children carrying their beloved stuffed animals went to the Teddy Bear Hospital event at Carisbrook School to get their fluffy friends an all-encompassing health once-over by tertiary health science students.

Otago University Medical Students' Association community outreach organiser Nadia Zhou said the event helped both groups.

It was designed to take the fear out of seeing the doctor or dentist for the children, and also gave health science students’ practise interacting with the children.

"It’s a great opportunity especially if someone is interested in paediatrics … even if they're not interested in paediatrics, it's very insightful to interact with different demographics and different age groups.”

Crowds gather in Carisbrook School during the Teddy Bear Hospital event on Saturday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Children bought along their favourite stuffed animal and went to the student doctors for health check-ups, the dentists to check on their teeth, and counted pills, which were substituted for lollies, with the pharmacists.

The teddies got their heights checked by the nurses.

"It hopefully removes the intimidation of dealing with a professional … the teddy bear is the sick one, and the kids are watching how you treat their teddy bear.”

They were trying to bridge that gap, and lower anxiety for the children for when they next go to their health check-ups.

The event was organised in partnership with The South Dunedin Community Network, The Caversham Community Group, The Otago University Medical Students' Association, and UniCrew Otago.

The event also included a free sausage sizzle, face painting and activities.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz