Three hurt in Dunedin crash

Three people have been injured in a crash on Dunedin's Highcliff Rd this afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said it was called to the scene of the single-car crash at 3.30pm, about 200m from the Penzance Kennels and Cattery.
A St John spokesman said two people were moderately injured and one person had minor injuries.
All were taken to Dunedin Hospital.
Police had called traffic control and a tow truck to the scene, the spokeswoman said.
"We ask motorists to take care when travelling."