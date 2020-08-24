Three hurt in Dunedin crash

Three people have been injured in a crash on Dunedin's Highcliff Rd this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said it was called to the scene of the single-car crash at 3.30pm, about 200m from the Penzance Kennels and Cattery.

A St John spokesman said two people were moderately injured and one person had minor injuries.

All were taken to Dunedin Hospital.

Emergency services attend a car crash on Highcliff Rd. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A photographer at the scene said visibility on the road was poor.

Police had called traffic control and a tow truck to the scene, the spokeswoman said.

"We ask motorists to take care when travelling."