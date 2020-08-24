Monday, 24 August 2020

Three hurt in Dunedin crash

    By Emma Perry
    Three people have been injured in a crash on Dunedin's Highcliff Rd this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said it was called to the scene of the single-car crash at 3.30pm, about 200m from the Penzance Kennels and Cattery.

    A St John spokesman said two people were moderately injured and one person had minor injuries.

    All were taken to Dunedin Hospital.

    Emergency services attend a car crash on Highcliff Rd. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    A photographer at the scene said visibility on the road was poor.

    Police had called traffic control and a tow truck to the scene, the spokeswoman said.

    "We ask motorists to take care when travelling." 

