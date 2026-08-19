Dirty knees will be in short supply at Brockville School.

The school officially opened its new sports turf on Wednesday. It is the size of a netball or basketball court and replaces the quad teaching block, which was demolished.

Principal Steve Turnbull said the facility was already being used by pupils and plenty of netball and basketball games were being played.

He said it was also an asset for the local community.

With the roller-coaster nature of the Dunedin weather, sometimes playing on fields was not a wise move, so the new turf was an option now preferred by many.

The turf cost about $70,000 and he thanked the Ministry of Education, which had demolished the quad block and then landscaped the area. He thanked all the contractors who helped with the build.

Mr Turnbull said funding from the Otago Community Trust, Grassroots Trust and Pub Charity Ltd made the project possible.

The school, which first opened in 1962, has a roll of 135 pupils.