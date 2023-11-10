Trinity Catholic College Senior Prizegiving 2023

Students were recognised for their achievements in the Trinity Catholic College senior school prizegiving.

Principal's Awards

Trinity Catholic College Dux Samuel Kelly.

Ravija Alahakoon (service to edmund rice camps); Jack Be (service to edmund rice camps); Daniel Cairns (service to school); Patrick Cotter (service to school technology); Chloe Farr (service to edmund rice camps); Alice Kelsall (service to student council); Georgia Kennedy (service to edmund rice camps); Ted Kerr-Bell (service to edmund rice camps); Timothy Lapham (service to debating); Michael Louw-Young (service to edmund rice camps); Shreenidhi Mahamuni (service to edmund rice camps); Ellie McKenzie (service to school activities and the library); Katie Paton (service to the library); Cole Phillips (service to edmund rice camps); Isabella Stewart (service to the library); Meadow Stewart (service to student council); Drew White (service to school technology); April Gamao (top volunteer award (student volunteer army), service to edmund rice camps).

Dux

Samuel Kelly: (1st with outstanding achievement in chemistry, English and mathematics and calculus. 1st= with outstanding achievement in drama. outstanding achievement in music and religious education).

Honours Awards

university of otago new frontiers scholarship: Orla Kelly, Timothy Lapham, Isobel McKewen, Heath Middleton, Ella Reilly, Sean Small, Harlan Smith, Peter Wilson; university of Sydney scholarship: Matthew Mosley-O’Leary; university of otago vice-chancellor's scholarship: Melanie Noquilla, Oscar Robertson; university of canterbury hiranga scholarship: April Gamao, Cole Phillips; university of otago performance entrance scholarship: Ellie McKenzie, Olivia Oram, Isabella Stewart; university of otago leaders of tomorrow entrance scholarship: Samuel Kelly, Jemma Mortimer; university of otago maori entrance scholarship: Chloe Farr, Ted Kerr-Bell; university of otago 150th entrance scholarship: Israel Garcia-Martin, Maia Halls, Serenity Hook, Katie Paton; university of otago pacific peoples’ entrance scholarship: Ava Holland; university of Otago alumni in America inc. entrance scholarship: Hannah Davis-Gorrie; university of Waikato te paewai o te rangi outstanding academic achievement: Munyaradzi Mharakurwa; otago polytechnic pacific island scholarship: George Seuseu-Musgrave; prime minister’s vocational excellence award: Jamaica Cabantoc; otago polytechnic school principal’s scholarship: Aidan Hurd-Vial; dominican scholarship: Stephanie Lee; catherine mcauley scholarship: Oliver Lodge; edmund rice scholarship: Jemma Mortimer; senior pasifika leadership award: Isaac Tili; te atairangikaahu tohu rakatira award: Patrick Cotter; class act: April Gamao, Samuel Kelly; mana pounamu young achievers award (senior): Ted Kerr-Bell, (junior): Evie de Graaf; head girl: Jemma Mortimer; head boy: Cole Phillips; deputy head girl: Ella Reilly; deputy head boy: Ted Kerr-Bell; special character prefects: Ravija Alahakoon, Georgia Kennedy.

Trinity Catholic College Proxime Accessit Oscar Robertson.

Proxime Accessit

Oscar Robertson: (A+ mathematical acceleration and extension stage 1 (Auckland University 2023), A+ advancing in mathematical science stage 1, Canterbury University (2022), outstanding achievement in physics (2022), outstanding achievement in music (2021), commendation in MATC (2021)).

Merit Awards

otago CETA medal: Brooke Davis, Maia Halls; forsyth barr prize: Ella Reilly; mathematics/science prize: Cole Phillips; English prize: Samuel Kelly; religious education prize: Cole Phillips; social science prize: Hannah Davis-Gorrie; top senior student in mathematics: Oscar Robertson; most promising senior art student: Harlan Smith; mathematics/science prize: Daisy Jarvie; AJ miles award: Leivi Jones; international student 2023: Chanatip Kaewsaibuathong; colin casey young achievers award: Christian Mullens; karaka rapata memorial award: Isaac Tili; founders' prize for christian citizenship: Jake Innes; anz trophy: Ella Reilly; tracy o'brien memorial award: Charlotte Harris.

Academic Awards

Year 11

Lucy Appleton (1st with outstanding achievement in music. outstanding achievement in English extension, physical education and science. commendation in mathematics extension. general diligence); Eirean artus (outstanding achievement in physical education and religious education); Isa Binu (outstanding achievement in physical education. commendation in commerce and mathematics extension. general diligence); Sophie Bracegirdle (outstanding achievement in art, commerce and mathematics. general diligence); Tamzin Clarke (1st= with outstanding achievement in technology: digital. commendation in English extension and science. general diligence); Gabriel Curtis (1st= with outstanding achievement in technology: digital. outstanding achievement in English extension and religious education. commendation in mathematics extension); Michael Davis-Gorrie (outstanding achievement in geography, mathematics and physical education); Evie de Graaf (1st with outstanding achievement in dance. outstanding achievement in mathematics, physical education and religious education); Lam Duong (outstanding achievement in art. commendation in commerce, mathematics extension and science. general diligence); Stephen Fernando (1st with outstanding achievement in design and visual communication. outstanding achievement in commerce. commendation in mathematics extension and science. general diligence); Ella Flawn (1st= with commendation in English); Greta Gardyne-Sincock (1st with outstanding achievement in technology: textiles. 1st= with outstanding achievement in commerce and mathematics. general diligence); Ariel Holloway (1st with outstanding achievement in drama. 1st= with outstanding achievement in mathematics. outstanding achievement in media studies (correspondence). commendation in English extension. general diligence); Lucy Irvine (outstanding achievement in history. commendation in geography. general diligence); Anamika Jones (1st with commendation in science Internal. outstanding achievement in physical education. commendation in music. general diligence); Nuala Kelly (outstanding achievement in mathematics extension, physical education and religious education. commendation in drama); Duy Anh (Louis) Le (outstanding achievement in mathematics (Level 2), science and technology: digital. commendation in commerce); Stephanie Lee (outstanding achievement in art. commendation in commerce. general diligence); Isobelle Mahoney (1st with outstanding achievement in geography. outstanding achievement in religious education. commendation in English extension, mathematics and science); Brent Manangan (outstanding achievement in physical education and religious education. commendation in science. general diligence); Crystal Mason (outstanding achievement in art, commerce and mathematics); Keizha Mendoza (1st with commendation in technology: food and nutrition. outstanding achievement in mathematics); Jack Merrison (1st in technology: hard materials. commendation in history); Luca Phillips (commendation in physical education. general diligence); Dawson Porthouse (general diligence); Hayley Roding (1st= with outstanding achievement in commerce. outstanding achievement in art and religious education. commendation in English. general diligence); Amelia Roulston (general diligence); Yotsakrit (Tonkla) Rueangkaeo (outstanding achievement in mathematics with calculus (level 3) and technology: digital); Cody Shaw (outstanding achievement in physical education and religious education. commendation in mathematics extension and science); Aryan Singh (general diligence); Meadow Stewart (1st= with outstanding achievement in drama. 1st= with commendation in English. outstanding achievement in dance. general diligence); Grzegorz Twardowski (1st with outstanding achievement in English extension and mathematics extension. outstanding achievement in religious education and science. commendation in drama and geography. general diligence); Piyachai (Tony) Vichaporn (1st in English as a second language. outstanding achievement in mathematics extension (level 2), science and technology: digital. commendation in commerce and physics (level 2)); Holly Waterworth (1st with outstanding achievement in history. outstanding achievement in art, mathematics extension, religious education and science. commendation in English extension. general diligence).

Year 12

Elijah Booth (1st with outstanding achievement in earth and space science. outstanding achievement in art, English, physical education and religious education. commendation in mathematics); Daniel Botting (1st= with outstanding achievement in physical education); Joseph Brennan (outstanding achievement in physical education and religious education); Isabel Castillo (1st= with outstanding achievement in physical education. outstanding achievement in English. commendation in mathematics); Jenelle Clado (outstanding achievement in English and religious education. commendation in mathematics extension and music. general diligence); Liam Clifford (1st= with outstanding achievement in chemistry and geography. outstanding achievement in English, mathematics extension, physics and religious education. general diligence); Patrick Cotter (1st= with outstanding achievement in technology: digital. outstanding achievement in mathematics extension, physics and religious education); Thomas Davis (1st with outstanding achievement in design or visual communication. outstanding achievement in art, English, mathematics and religious education. commendation in Biology. general diligence); Ruby de Graaf (outstanding achievement in religious education. commendation in design or visual communication. general diligence); Alexander Fern (1st= with outstanding achievement in technology: digital. outstanding achievement in religious education); Neve Fraser (1st= with commendation in applied English); Maverick Gayoma (commendation in art. general diligence); Sophie Golden (outstanding achievement in religious education. commendation in drama, mathematics and music); Charlotte Harris (1st= with outstanding achievement in drama, history and mathematics. outstanding achievement in biology and religious education. commendation in English. general diligence); Phoebe Harris (1st= with outstanding achievement in dance and drama. outstanding achievement in religious education); Emily Hickey (outstanding achievement in physical education and religious education); Monique Hollis-Pye (1st= with outstanding achievement in mathematics. outstanding achievement in Biology, English, history and religious education. commendation in chemistry. general diligence); Jake Innes (commendation in drama and English. general diligence); Daisy Jarvie (outstanding achievement in biology, chemistry, English, mathematics extension and religious education. commendation in physics. general diligence); Ara Jolly (outstanding achievement in geography and religious education. commendation in English); Alice Kelsall (1st= with outstanding achievement in geography. outstanding achievement in English and religious education. commendation in chemistry, mathematics extension and physics. general diligence); Oliver Lodge (1st with outstanding achievement in music. 1st= with outstanding achievement in drama and mathematics extension. outstanding achievement in English, geography and religious education); Tia Mawhinney (1st= with outstanding achievement in dance. outstanding achievement in drama); Jeremy Meikle (1st with outstanding achievement in physics. 1st= with outstanding achievement in chemistry and geography. outstanding achievement in English, mathematics extension and religious education. general diligence); Christian Mullens (outstanding achievement in biology, chemistry, English, mathematics extension, physics and religious education. general diligence); Emma Neilson (1st= with commendation in applied English. outstanding achievement in art); Aya Oseki (1st= with outstanding achievement in history. outstanding achievement in religious education. commendation in mathematics. general diligence); John Ramos (1st with outstanding achievement in biology. outstanding achievement in chemistry, English, mathematics extension, physics and religious education. general diligence); Mila Stace (1st= with outstanding achievement in physical education. outstanding achievement in Biology, geography, mathematics and religious education. general diligence); Elizabeth Tagg (outstanding achievement in religious education. general diligence); Levi Tainui (1st= with commendation in art: photography. general diligence); Shawn Tinio (general diligence); Nobuyoshi Toh (general diligence); Aaron Wee (1st= with outstanding achievement in mathematics extension. outstanding achievement in religious education. commendation in physics); Xanthe Wilson (1st= with commendation in art: photography. commendation in drama and English); Vania Wong (outstanding achievement in English and religious education. commendation in biology, chemistry and mathematics extension. general diligence).

Year 13

Ravija Alahakoon (outstanding achievement in earth and space science and religious education. commendation in physics); Scarlett Armstrong (outstanding achievement in geography, mathematics and statistics and religious education. commendation in earth and space science); Daniel Cairns (1st with commendation in technology: digital. 1st in technology: hard materials); Hannah Davis-Gorrie (1st with outstanding achievement in geography. outstanding achievement in religious education. commendation in history. general diligence); April Gamao (1st with outstanding achievement in dance. outstanding achievement in religious education. commendation in physics. general diligence); Jamie Hall (1st with outstanding achievement in music); Maia Halls (outstanding achievement in economics, English and religious education); Samuel Kelly (1st with outstanding achievement in chemistry, English and mathematics and Calculus. 1st= with outstanding achievement in drama. outstanding achievement in music and religious education); Timothy Lapham (1st= with outstanding achievement in drama. outstanding achievement in history. commendation in mathematics and statistics); Shreenidhi Mahamuni (outstanding achievement in mathematics and statistics and religious education); Cameron McCormick (1st with outstanding achievement in mathematics and statistics); Ellie McKenzie (outstanding achievement in religious education. commendation in biology, English and mathematics and statistics); Munyaradzi Mharakurwa (1st with commendation in design and visual communication and physics. outstanding achievement in religious education. commendation in mathematics and Calculus. general diligence); Heath Middleton (1st in technology: food and nutrition. outstanding achievement in geography, physical education and religious education); Jemma Mortimer (1st= with outstanding achievement in earth and space science. outstanding achievement in dance, physical education and religious education. commendation in mathematics and statistics. general diligence); Matthew Mosley-O'Leary (1st with outstanding achievement in applied English. outstanding achievement in earth and space science); Melanie Noquilla (1st= with outstanding achievement in art: painting. outstanding achievement in history and religious education. general diligence); Johanna O'Neill (1st in technology: building); Olivia Oram (1st = with outstanding achievement in earth and space science. outstanding achievement in religious education. general diligence); Cole Phillips (1st with outstanding achievement in biology. outstanding achievement in physics and religious education. commendation in mathematics and calculus. general diligence); Ella Reilly (1st with outstanding achievement in economics and history. outstanding achievement in English and religious education); Oscar Robertson (A+ in mathematical acceleration and extension (university of auckland)); Sean Small (1st= with outstanding achievement in earth and space science. outstanding achievement in religious education. commendation in mathematics and calculus); Harlan Smith (1st= with outstanding achievement in art: painting. outstanding achievement in history. commendation in earth and space science and mathematics and statistics. general diligence); Lachlan Tait (1st with outstanding achievement in physical education); Peter Wilson (1st= with outstanding achievement in earth and space science. outstanding achievement in religious education. commendation in chemistry and mathematics and calculus. general diligence).

Cultural Blues

Jack Be (blue for musical theatre. merit for drama); Daniel Cairns (blue for performance technology); Patrick Cotter (blue for performance technology. excellence for kapa haka and public speaking); Evie de Graaf (blue for dance. excellence for kapa haka); Jayden Deuster-Parker (blue for music); April Gamao (blue for dance. excellence for musical theatre); Maverick Gayoma (blue for dance); Jamie Hall (blue for music); Phoebe Harris (blue for musical theatre. excellence for drama); Serenity Hook (blue for music); Anamika Jones (blue for music and musical theatre); Samuel Kelly (blue for musical theatre. excellence for drama and music); Oliver Lodge (blue for music and musical theatre. excellence for drama); Isobelle Mahoney (blue for dance); Meila McCartney (blue for musical theatre. excellence for drama); Jeremy Meikle (blue for public speaking. excellence for drama and musical theatre. merit for music); Jemma Mortimer (blue for dance); Aya Oseki (blue for performance technology); Oscar Robertson (blue for music); Sean Small (blue for music); Isaac Tili (blue for kapa haka and tangata moana. excellence for drama and musical theatre. merit for public speaking); Therese Tili (blue for kapa haka and tangata moana).

Sports Blues

Bella Anderson (handball); Hannah Davis-Gorrie (volleyball); Evie de Graaf (volleyball); Ruby de Graaf (volleyball); Sophie Golden (basketball); Nuala Kelly (handball); Alice Kelsall (volleyball); Georgia Kennedy (football); Oliver Lodge (Athletics); Shreenidhi Mahamuni (tennis); Ellie McKenzie (curling); Olivia Oram (curling); Sarah Oram (curling); Aya Oseki (handball); Angie Quinn (handball); Suliana Samita (volleyball); Isla Simonsen (handball); Isabella Stewart (curling); Therese Tili (handball).

“Wall of Fame”

Serenity Hook (brass band); Nuala Kelly (handball); Oliver Lodge (composition); Ellie McKenzie (curling); Olivia Oram (curling); Sarah Oram (curling); Aya Oseki (handball); Isabella Stewart (curling); Therese Tili (handball).