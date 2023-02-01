Auckland wakes to heavy rain, more flooding

Flooding at Victoria Park in Auckland. Photo: Sophie Lyon via NZ Herald

Widespread flooding is being reported on Auckland's motorways while deep surface flooding forms in parts of the central city.

Aucklanders have endured heavy and persistent rain since after midnight. It intensified after 5am.

As dawn broke, surface flooding and water pooling was evident in some places.

There are deep pools in dips in roads around the central city suburbs of Sandringham and St Lukes and near Eden Park.

A bus with passengers on board drives through floodwaters in Beachcroft Ave, Onehunga. Photo: Debbie Burrows via NZ Herald

Waka Kotahi says numerous sections of Auckland's motorways are flooded due to significant rainfall, with some sections unpassable.

It asks people to delay travel if a motorway on their route is affected, and check the agency's online traffic map for details.

Auckland north of Orewa remains under a red heavy rain warning as the most severe weather moved on from Northland in the early hours of the morning.

MetService forecaster John Crouch said about 20-30mm an hour of "intense rainfall" had fallen in Auckland city early this morning, but the rain band was moving south a bit faster than thought earlier.

MetService says the bulk of the heavy rain has moved into Auckland and Coromandel with the latter warned to expect 100 to 150mm of rain about the ranges, with lesser amounts about the coast.

The red heavy rain warning, severe thunderstorm watch, and the strong wind watch all ended for Northland at 4am.

Newly appointed Minister of Auckland Michael Wood said people in his area were being evacuated due to floodwaters.

"This will be another difficult day in Auckland," he tweeted.

NEMA manager of national operations Roger Ball reminded Aucklanders that today’s weather event was a very serious situation.

"The situation here continues to be serious and this rain going through this morning, on its own it wouldn’t be such an issue but it's coming on top of what has been a very serious weather bomb event for the region.

"Things are very sodden, we’re not out of the woods yet, we’re asking people to stay vigilant, stay informed and look after friends and family," he said.

Tamaki Drive is blocked by a large slip this morning. Photo: Bike Tamaki Drive via NZ Herald

Ball said they are also keeping their eye on the Coromandel, western Bay of Plenty and Waikato as the rain moved across the country today.

An initial assessment showed that the band of heavy rain had left Northland with a fresh downpour, but that's it.

There did not appear to be any significant damage in the area, Ball said.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has urged residents to "stay home" wherever possible.

So far, more than 100 homes have been red-stickered and 375 have been yellow-stickered.

Fire and Emergency NZ has responded to 63 incidents since 6am, including rescues.

The majority of the callouts were regarding fallen powerlines and flooding.

Overnight rain appears to have worsened slips around Judges Bay in central Auckland, with a property on Judge St losing more of its front lawn. Photo: George Block/NZ Herald

Pens Cook, whose home is next door to the entrance to Grey Lynn Park, said this morning the water came up to the calf of his leg at the height of the rainfall about 6.20am.

He said the rain running off the park was worse than Friday, which he put down to the drainage.

"My son got up to have a look and said you had better move the cars," said Cook, who lost several cars to the floods on Friday.

The bottom floor of Pens' ground floor, where his son sleeps, was completely flooded on Friday, saying he had been using a dehumidifier to dry out the floor and pull out the Gib and insulation when the rain hit again this morning.

Cook said three 9-metre jumbo bins of rubbish had been taken away from his property since Friday.

Grey Lynn Park again had a lake of water this morning, although much smaller than on Friday.

One local woman, Louise Graham, said she woke during the night to hear the rain and said "oh no" and thought of all the people who had spent the last few days clearing out.

"It's just horrible for some people," she said.

