Kiwis spend 37 full days a year on social media - study

File photo: Getty Images

We spend more time scrolling on social media than we do eating and exercising a day according to a new study.

A Canterbury university study surveyed almost 400 social media users aged 18 to 44 years old about their use of Facebook and Instagram.

Those surveyed spent an average of two and a half hours a day on the platforms.

Study participants showed signs of addiction, reporting being subconsciously drawn to using social media.

University of Canterbury lecturer Knseniia Zarhai spoke to Checkpoint's Lisa Owen and said many people underestimate time spent on the platforms.

"The average user spends around 2.5 hours on social media daily.

"This amount of time might not sound like much, but it adds up to 37 days, more than one month spent nonstop on social media per year."

For young people across Aotearoa, that number is significantly higher, often seven or eight hours per day.

"There were many other stories telling [us] that [some] some social media users are spending more than 10 hours per day.

"This use has consequences, and there are many studies showing that excessive use of social media can lead to anxiety, depression, low self-esteem and distorted perception of self and others."

There is also a physical danger. For example, drivers who don't put their phones down behind the wheel.

"There were different cases that our participants shared.

"One of them said that they had a situation when they were driving in a rural area ... they received a push notification and they reached to their phone, there was a big animal crossing the road. A deer.

"They were lucky to avoid this accident."

Due to the way our brains work, checking social media is often an impulse rather than a deliberate decision, she said.

So even when users understand the harm caused by excessive use, it can be very difficult to stop.

"That is why people sometimes connect impulsively, even against their values, and despite understanding the harm to their well-being."

From mindless to mindful

And while there is no magic bullet when it comes to cutting down time spent on social media, there are measures that can be taken.

"Based on our study, we suggest at least three simple steps.

"First of all, try to reduce impulsive triggers by turning off notifications and trying to keep your phone out of immediate reach.

"The second step is to set goals for social media use based on your intentions of social media use, rather than time limits.

"This is very important.

"The third one is to engage with valuable content.

"If you have heard about social media algorithms, they show content we constantly engage with, so you can actually control what you see in your newsfeed.

"This is how you can upgrade, [and] switch from mindless, to mindful use of social media."

'Too enjoyable'

Some Wellingtonians who spoke to RNZ said they were spending up to six hours a day checking their feed.

"If you're hanging out at a friend's house, definitely just the easiest thing to do is go on your phone and scroll... [we'll] Snapchat each other when we're right next to each other, where we should actually be getting active. And, you know, talking."

Another user said she deleted TikTok after spending up to five hours glued to the screen.

"And after I deleted it, it was way better."

Another said they found social media "so addictive".

"You pick up your phone, absent-mindedly, open an app, and then half an hour later, you might still be scrolling through reels.

"It's enjoyable, but maybe too enjoyable. I found it much harder to get into things like reading a book."