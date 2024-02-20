Labour reshuffle: Grant Robertston tipped to quit

Labour leader Chris Hipkins will this week announce a reshuffle, which may include Grant Robertson (right). Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour leader Chris Hipkins says there will be a reshuffle this week to reallocate portfolios following the retirement of several senior MPs.

It appears another retirement may be imminent: Finance spokesman and former Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson.

Stopped by media outside his caucus room, Hipkins would not say whether Robertson would remain in his portfolio this week.

Robertson had long been expected to retire before the election. He has repeatedly refused to confirm whether he would see out the term.

A likely replacement is former Revenue Minister Barbara Edmonds.

When asked whether Robertson had spoken to him about retiring, Hipkins said: “I’m not making any announcements on behalf of anybody.

“At the appropriate time, when people want to make their own announcements, they will do so,” Hipkins said.

When asked who Labour’s finance spokesperson would be for the next election, Hipkins said: “You’ll just have to wait a bit longer.”

Hipkins confirmed revenue spokeswoman Deborah Russell would stay with the party until the election, but he could not make the same commitment for Robertson.

He said the coming reshuffle would happen this week.