NZ to host global investment summit

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: Getty Images

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has announced New Zealand will play host to a global investment summit next month, as part of its plan to boost infrastructure and jobs.

The summit, which will be held in Auckland on March 13th and 14th, will see about 100 high-profile investors, business leaders, and construction companies visit to learn about partnership opportunities for overseas investment across the economy.

Christopher Luxon said he would open the summit, and other Cabinet ministers would be at the event.

"We recently announced the creation of Invest NZ, a new agency to attract investment here, Fast-Track has started cutting through the red tape holding back important projects, and just yesterday we announced visa changes to attract international investors who are as excited about New Zealand's bold growth agenda as we are," he said.

Infrastructure minister Chris Bishop said the event was by invitation only, and was already oversubscribed.

The announcement of the summit is one point of the government's latest quarterly action plan, which was also released on Monday.

Other points of the plan included the start of the fourth regulation sector review, and taking decisions on the Regulatory Standards Bill.

The Land Transport Management (Time of Use Charging) Bill (also known as congestion charging) will go through its first reading, and the projects funded through the Regional Infrastructure Fund will be announced.