One seriously hurt in crash near Ashburton

A person is seriously injured and State Highway 1 is closed after a four-vehicle crash near Ashburton this afternoon.

Police said the crash, involving a truck and three cars, occurred about 3.30pm, at the highway intersection with Laings Rd, near Tinwald.

One person was reported to have serious injuries and the road was expected to be blocked for several hours, police said.

Detours are in place and motorists should expect delays.