Police respond to homicide at Auckland tennis centre

Forensic investigators attend an incident in the Auckland suburb of Blockhouse Bay. Photo: RNZ

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found critically injured in the West Auckland suburb of Blockhouse Bay.

Police said they were called to the scene at 11.37am after a man was injured by another person on Rathlin Street.

The victim died at the scene, police said.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family, and we are providing them support at this difficult time," police said in a statement.

Cordons have been put in place while police launch their investigation.

Police at the scene of a homicide in the Auckland suburb of Blockhouse Bay. Photo: RNZ

Police said the public could expect to see an increased police presence in Blockhouse Bay for the next few days.

Armed police have been seen at the scene of the Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club, where they appeared to be inspecting the building.

Witnesses speaking to police could be heard giving them instructions on the layout of the building and where things were. Police were also photographing the ground.

More than 20 police officers and eight police vehicles were seen, as well as police dogs and an ambulance. A drone was also being used.

Police were eager to speak to any witnesses or anyone with information.

Information can be provided through 105 or online using 'Update My Report'. Please reference file number 240824/4136.

Alternatively, information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.