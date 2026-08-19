Nearly 10,000km separates Gore and Cambodia but a local church group is doing its bit to make that distance shorter.

The Gore Holy Trinity Anglican Church is holding a garage sale this weekend to raise funds for a New Zealand family living in Phnom Penh.

The church, which has about 200 members, will be selling appliances, furniture, and donated items from their parishioners in their hall on the corner of Traford St and Hokonui Dr on Saturday.

Funds raised will support the New Zealand Church Missionary Society partners Neill and RebekahDunbar, originally from Christchurch, who work with the Anglican church in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Event organiser and church vestry secretary Anne Gover, who was also the principal of Tapanui Primary School for 10 years, said the sale levelled up from their first event which was about two years ago.

“We certainly haven’t had the gifts that we’ve got this time to be able to sell,” Mrs Gover said.

Event organiser Trish Tytler said the like-new items, many in their original boxes, were “generously donated” to the church.

Some of the items for sale would include used clothing, games and toys, Mrs Gover said.

The Dunbar family, who started their ministry in Melbourne in 2018, visited Gore in April and informed locals about the mission work they were involved with in Cambodia.

Other churches throughout the country have also supported the family as mission partners.

The garage sale will start at 9am; sales will be cash only.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz