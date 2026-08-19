Gore Main School’s new $130,000 playground officially opened to the community on Monday.

Dozens of pupils tried out the new slides, swung on the monkey bars, crossed bridges and clambered up climbing frames as the dozens of volunteers and sponsors watched their 18 months of work come to life.

Principal Glenn Puna said the playground would be the birthplace of special memories for children now, and into the future.

“It’s a place where friendships are built, confidence grows, imaginations run wild and challenges are overcome,” Mr Puna said.

The playground was constructed by Ajax Building and supplies, including bark chips and weed mats, were provided by local businesses.

About 30 community sponsors supported the build. PHOTO & REPORT: GEMMA SINCLAIR

There was plenty to climb for fizzing Gore Main School pupils as they raced to try out all the new equipment on their playground they had patiently watched take shape from the classroom. Photo: Gemma Sinclair

Gore Main School pupil Micaela Bruce, 10, enjoys one of three of the school's new slides as Khloe Wylie, 11 (left) and Ivy Swindle, 11 wait their turn. Photo: Gemma Sinclair