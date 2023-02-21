Singles over 50 dress up Gatsby-style for event

Southland's inaugural over-50s Gatsby-style singles event in the heart of Western Southland was deemed a success by its organisers, even though it was not sold out.

Takitimu Tavern owner Dan Clark said while ticket sales did not meet expectations, they were happy with the crowd at the event.

It was the first time the region had held an event exclusively to cater for an over-50-years-old age group.

About 50 people attended

The event was not focused on hooking people up but more about making new friends and connections.

He hoped, with some tweaks made to preparation such as marketing the event, it would be held again in a year’s time.

Social media and word of mouth were used as their main marketing methods.

Steve Coatsworth, of Wallacetown, gets ready for a 50s-and-over singles dress-up function on Saturday night in Wairio. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

People came to Wairio from all parts of Southland, with one person travelling from Stewart Island to attend.

The idea for the evening came from local woman Dee Chisholm, who saw a gap on the social calendar for singles over 50 years old.

Venturing on to the dating scene after a long-term marriage had ended or the death of a spouse could be scary for a lot of people, she said.

So could dating for those who were not computer savvy enough to join online dating forums, she said.

The ball aimed to provide a place where people could feel safe in the knowledge that everyone was in the same boat.

She was thrilled with those who had travelled to be part of the first-time event.

"It’s about friendship, companionship and coming along for a great time."

The evening was themed around The Great Gatsby and Art Deco era.

Costumes were encouraged, with many of the ladies taking the opportunity to don glitzy flapper garb.

"Everyone has come out and dressed up and look so beautiful. And the men — very suave."

Ms Chisholm considered the event to be a success despite the ticket sales.

By: Toni McDonald