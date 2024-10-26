100 years ago

The late Mrs George Berney, who died at Pounawea aged 91, daughter of Charles Logie, the first collector of customs in Dunedin, and a colonist of 73 years standing.

— Otago Witness, 21.10.1924

Mr and Mrs J.J. Trownson celebrate their diamond wedding at Dunedin. They were married at the old Cornish town of Penzance on August 6, 1864. In 1873 they settled in North Dunedin, where they have resided ever since. Their family consists of five sons — Messrs F. and E. S. Trownson (of Wanganui), T. and W.J. Trownson (of Matangi) and C.O. Trownson (of Dunedin), — Otago Witness, 14.10.1924

Aoraki/Mt Cook is visible behind Kirikirikatata / Mount Cook Range, looking up the Hooker Valley.

— Otago Witness, 14.10.1924

— Compiled by Peter Dowden