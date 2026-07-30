Four bowls representatives of the Alexandra District Club have returned home with silver after a superb run to the final of the New Zealand Bowls Champion of Champions Men’s Fours, held in Dunedin this month, 24-26 July. Paul Spooner, Mark Johansen, Steve Archer and Shane Norton represented Alexandra in a field of 25 centres from across New Zealand, each having won their way through from their own regions to qualify. To reach the main event, teams needed to win three of their four qualifying matches, each played over 15 ends. Alexandra opened with a statement win, beating Southland’s highly rated Waihopai four, Sheldon Bagrie-Howley, Craig Merrilees, Thomas Cockerill and Craig Tinker — 20 shots to 16. The Alexandra men continued their strong form through qualifying, defeating Pukekohe Cosmopolitan BC, Balclutha BC and West End Taranaki, then followed up with a quarter-final win over Stokes Valley BC on Sunday. The club also gave special mention to Paul Spooner, still only “a year 10 student”, for his composed skippering throughout the tournament. NZ BowlsNZ Bowls players Paul Spooner, Shane Norton, Mark Johansen and Steve Archer represented Alexandra District Club at the NZ Bowls Champion of Champions in Dunedin. Photo: Bowls NZ The semi-finals were broadcast live on national television, and Alexandra made light work of Kaikoura BC’s medium to shorter lengths in the semi-final, cruising through to a comfortable win. The final proved a tougher contest. Facing Waihopai for a second time, the Southland four shifted tactics, drawing out longer lengths that gave them the edge. Despite excellent bowls from all four Alexandra players, Waihopai’s Craig Tinker at lead and skip Sheldon Bagrie-Howley proved just enough, with Waihopai claiming the national title 13-9 in a tight, hard-fought finish. The result is all the more notable given Central Otago has no covered stadium for its bowlers to train in once the outdoor season closes in April, a gap in its facilities that makes Alexandra’s run to the final all the more impressive.