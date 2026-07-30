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Otago|Central Otago
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Central Otago

Brigades benefiting from Santana cap craze

Sporting new Santana mine supporters caps (inset) sold to raise funds for the local fire brigades are (from left) Vivid Design + Print owner Nathan Kippenberger, Santana Mine Supporters spokesman Bill Sanders, Santana Minerals chief executive Damian Spring, Tarras Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Mark Davidson, Cromwell Volunteer Fire Brigade Deputy Chief Fire Officer Mike Borthwick at Cromwell fire station on Wednesday. Photo: supplied
Sporting new Santana mine supporters caps (inset) sold to raise funds for the local fire brigades are (from left) Vivid Design + Print owner Nathan Kippenberger, Santana Mine Supporters spokesman Bill Sanders, Santana Minerals chief executive Damian Spring, Tarras Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Mark Davidson, Cromwell Volunteer Fire Brigade Deputy Chief Fire Officer Mike Borthwick at Cromwell fire station on Wednesday. Photo: supplied
Sporting new Santana mine supporters caps (inset) sold to raise funds for the local fire brigades are (from left) Vivid Design + Print owner Nathan Kippenberger, Santana Mine Supporters spokesman Bill Sanders, Santana Minerals chief executive Damian Spring, Tarras Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Mark Davidson, Cromwell Volunteer Fire Brigade Deputy Chief Fire Officer Mike Borthwick at Cromwell fire station on Wednesday. Photo: supplied
Steve Hepburn
Thursday, July 30, 2026
Otago|Central Otago
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