Brigades benefiting from Santana cap craze

As more support flows in, Santana Minerals says it is getting into the cap business — all for charity. The developers of a large gold mine in Bendigo said in a statement on Thursday that Central Otago businesses, including local vineyards, suppliers and contractors, were increasingly prepared to publicly associate themselves with the Bendigo gold project. What started as repeated requests from locals wanting a Santana cap has become a community fundraiser, which will benefit the Cromwell and Tarras volunteer fire brigades. Santana Mine Supporters spokesman Bill Sanders said the growing business support reflected what he was hearing across the region. “Our supporters now include businesses and even local vineyards who want this mine to go ahead — and fast,” he said. “People kept asking where they could get a Santana cap. It suddenly occurred to us that if everyone wanted one anyway, why not turn that interest into something that genuinely helps the community?” Mr Sanders approached Cromwell business Vivid Design + Print to see whether the idea could become reality. Owner Nathan Kippenberger said community demand was obvious from the outset. “Most fundraising loses a chunk of the money before it even starts because you’ve got to pay for stock,” he said. “Santana said they’d cover the production costs, which meant every dollar from every cap sold could go straight to the brigades.” The Cromwell brigade plans to use the funds to purchase a dedicated crew transport vehicle, while Tarras plans to buy a generator to improve operational resilience during emergencies. The caps are available through www.bendigogold.co.nz