New earn-while-you-learn pathway launches for Occupational Therapy students in Central Otago

A new programme at Otago Polytechnic Central Otago campus allows occupational therapy students from Queenstown to Oamaru to earn while they learn, the principal lecturer says. Principal lecturer Helen Jeffery said she hoped the Bannockburn campus would be a place of learning for many years to come. Ten eager students made up the first intake of the three-year, full time bachelor of occupational therapy programme at the new Bannockburn campus, many transitioning from other careers. Ms Jeffery said the model was designed in part “to improve equity of access for regional students who can’t relocate to Dunedin”. The model helped to provide students “the experience of being together in the classroom with the convenience of online attendance.” Students completed the same degree offered at the polytechnic’s Dunedin campus, but through a model blending workplace experience with online learning, classroom sessions and fieldwork. “This pathway allows students already working [either paid or volunteer] in health and wellbeing roles to use their workplace as a context to augment their learning,” she said. “Students attend classes at the Bannockburn campus for one full day each week, along with a weekly evening online hui and digital learning.” The online hui connected Bannockburn students with peers on the same programme in Whangārei. Most of the first intake were from Queenstown Lakes. “Although there are two ākonga who are committed enough to be commuting from Oamaru,” she said. She said the model mirrors apprenticeship-style training used overseas. “Although current funding structures in New Zealand support apprenticeships for the trades, this does not extend to professions like health,” she said. “The lack of health profession resources in our rural regions also makes it impossible for existing therapists to be able to take on apprentices.” Ms Jeffery said the benefits would extend well beyond graduates themselves. “As well as a pool of registered occupational therapists on graduation, fieldwork opportunities throughout the programme will benefit organisations who can reap the rewards of an OT student for periods of supervised intervention or community-based project work.” With regional health services under mounting strain, she said the timing could not be more relevant. “With massive population growth comes pressure on health systems,” she pointed out. “Occupational therapy is a profession well suited to primary, secondary, and tertiary health sectors including mainstream and NGO services. “All these services are under pressure and plans to expand facilities are under way, meaning growing the pool of local health professionals will make it easier to meet demand.” The launch of the new programme was marked on July 17, beginning with a mihi whakatau led by tumuaki whakaako Jody Takimoana. Mr Takimoana said the ceremony was an important way to honour the students and mark the significance of what they were undertaking from the outset.