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Central Otago

New earn-while-you-learn pathway launches for Occupational Therapy students in Central Otago

Excited to learn and teach are (from left) student adviser Fran Dunstin, principal lecturer Helen Jeffery, Jo Goodwin, Christine Cantwell, Nicola Plumridge, Anna Kedrinskaia, Tumaki Whaakaako Jodi Takimoana, Nadine Vollmerg and Sam Malcolm outside the Occupational Therapy classroom at Otago Polytechnic\\'s Bannockburn campus. Photo: Carys Trotter
Excited to learn and teach are (from left) student adviser Fran Dunstin, principal lecturer Helen Jeffery, Jo Goodwin, Christine Cantwell, Nicola Plumridge, Anna Kedrinskaia, Tumaki Whaakaako Jodi Takimoana, Nadine Vollmerg and Sam Malcolm outside the Occupational Therapy classroom at Otago Polytechnic\\'s Bannockburn campus. Photo: Carys Trotter
Excited to learn and teach are (from left) student adviser Fran Dunstin, principal lecturer Helen Jeffery, Jo Goodwin, Christine Cantwell, Nicola Plumridge, Anna Kedrinskaia, Tumaki Whaakaako Jodi Takimoana, Nadine Vollmerg and Sam Malcolm outside the Occupational Therapy classroom at Otago Polytechnic's Bannockburn campus. Photo: Carys Trotter
Carys Trotter
Thursday, July 30, 2026
Otago|Central Otago
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