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South Otago

Clutha approves potential ‘head start’ amalgamation with Central Otago and Queenstown

Clutha will now consider amalgamating with other Clutha River catchment district councils Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes, thanks to a new \\'\\'head start\" proposal this week. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
Clutha will now consider amalgamating with other Clutha River catchment district councils Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes, thanks to a new \\'\\'head start\" proposal this week. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
Clutha will now consider amalgamating with other Clutha River catchment district councils Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes, thanks to a new ''head start" proposal this week. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
Richard Davison
Thursday, July 30, 2026
Updated, Thursday, July 30, 2026
Otago|South Otago
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