Clutha approves potential ‘head start’ amalgamation with Central Otago and Queenstown

An 11th-hour opportunity potentially to amalgamate with Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes district councils has been seized by the Clutha District Council. Clutha councillors met in Balclutha for an extraordinary meeting late Thursday to consider a “head start” proposal put forward by Central Otago District Council, following its own meeting in Alexandra on Wednesday. That proposal — endorsed by 10 votes to one by Central Otago councillors — would include Clutha and Queenstown Lakes in a new unitary authority. Following positive discussion at its meeting, Clutha voted unanimously to progress the potential amalgamation. Under the government’s Simplifying Local Government programme, councils have until August 9 to submit ‘‘head start’’ plans for new unitary authorities made up of at least two councils. Those with an unsuccessful proposal, or no proposal at all, will have structures imposed on them by the government through a “backstop” process. Central Otago’s proposed unitary authority would combine the full areas of the Central Otago, Clutha and Queenstown Lakes district councils, with an option to include Waitaki District Council’s Waihemo ward and rural parts of Dunedin City, including Middlemarch and the Taieri catchment, should they wish. Before the Central Otago proposal arose this week, Clutha and its fellow Otago councils were preparing to enter the backstop process. During the meeting, Clutha councillors were bullish on the improved prospects for residents through self-determination of the district’s “destiny”. Cr Roger Cotton said retaining a local voice was key. “This proposal makes sense to me. Keeping the ‘local’ in local government is the big thing for me, and retaining a local voice, and control of our destiny. We don't know what the backstop is — we may like it, we may not — but this gives us a chance to control our own destiny.” Cr Dane Catherwood urged all three councils to get fully behind the proposal. “Local and affordable was the message we got from our [community amalgamation] survey. There’s a bureaucratic mess going on in this country, and this process aims to eliminate that. “It’s up to all [councils involved] to approach this with a very positive attitude for the benefit of our communities.” Clutha District Mayor Jock Martin said the proposal presented a pivotal opportunity for the community to shape its future. However, he said councillors should work to establish a “robust” framework that included a “dependable off-ramp” if challenges arose or circumstances changed. [Missing Credit]Clutha Mayor Jock Martin. Photo: Supplied “It is essential that we approach this initiative with thoughtful deliberation, ensuring our commitment to amplifying our residents' voices throughout the process. “There will be critical discussions to have, and any decisions made need to be reflective of the diverse perspectives that make our communities and rural region unique. Our goal is to build a resilient governance model that prioritises the needs of our region's residents while proactively preparing for any uncertainties that may lie ahead. “We have the chance to create a brighter future for our community, and generations to come.” Queenstown Lakes District Council will meet to consider the proposal on Monday. richard.davison@odt.co.nz