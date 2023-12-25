Kawarau Gorge shut after truck jack-knifes

A large truck is in a "precarious position" after jack-knifing on State Highway 6 in Central Otago, closing the Kawarau Gorge.

Police were called to the crash on a bend in Kawarau Gorge Rd, near Cromwell, about 7.55am today.

There were no reports of injury and the driver was out of the vehicle.

However, the truck is resting on the side of the gorge in a "precarious position", police told an ODT reporter at the scene.

The gorge, connecting Cromwell to Gibbston and Queenstown, is closed.

A roadblock has been set up on the corner of Pearson Rd, Ripponvale Rd and SH6.

Police said a crane may be needed to retrieve the truck and the road may take some time to clear.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. People wanting to get to Queenstown could go via the Crown Range.