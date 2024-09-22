Final farewell for advice bureau stalwart

North Otago Citizens Advice Bureau chairman Paul Hebden (right) presents Alan Kerby with his lifetime member award at their annual meeting last Friday. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

For the first time since the turn of the century, North Otago Citizens Advice Bureau will be without Alan Kerby.

The long-standing volunteer retired after 24 years with the group at its annual meeting last Friday.

He was made the first lifetime member of the North Otago branch.

Mr Kerby never intended to stay as long as he did.

"I hadn’t put a fixed time on it really, but it just went on and on.

"I just like helping people."

When he retired from working for health reasons, a friend encouraged him to get involved.

"I had a year off and a friend was already working in the bureau and said ‘why don’t you come along and have a look?’

"Within a year of being here I was chairman."

He served eight years in that role as he had already been chairman for four years when the national body instituted a four-year term limit.

"Every time it came to try and get somebody else to take over from me, nobody wanted the job. In the end ... ‘two heavies’ from head office from Wellington came down and said ‘Alan is doing a great job but you can’t keep him going forever’, so I just came off the chairmanship then."

Mr Kerby said he was going to miss it.

"It’s been a big part of my life.

"The job is really interesting, you feel good helping people and you learn a lot too."

However, it was the people he was working alongside that made it an enjoyable 24 years.

"I know they’re going to keep me involved in the social events."