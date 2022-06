Ice has caused a car to roll near Oamaru.

Weston Volunteer Fire Station chief fire officer Bevan Koppert said crews attended a crash in the Weston-Ngapara road in the vicinity of Queens Flat about 9.20am on Sunday.

The vehicle slipped on ice and rolled over, he said.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance attended and took a patient with moderate injuries to Oamaru hospital.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz