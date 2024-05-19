Otago heritage site for network

Huriawa Peninsula is the first Maori heritage site in Otago added to Tohu Whenua’s network. PHOTO: SUZI FLACK

Huriawa Peninsula in Karitane was officially added to the Tohu Whenua’s network of sites yesterday.

Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki gathered with representatives from Tohu Whenua, Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, Department of Conservation Te Papa Atawhai, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and members of the Karitāne community to celebrate the launch.

It is the first Maori heritage site in Otago to be added to the network.

Tohu Whenua is a free online itinerary resource to various heritage sites around the country that was launched in 2017.

Guests were welcomed with a powhiri at the marae, followed by a short ceremony to unveil a Tohu Whenua signage post at the entrance of the site.

To be added to the network, sites must be places that tell significant stories and that people can visit, Tohu Whenua programme manager Caroline Toplis said.

The launch was a "really special milestone" for Tohu Whenua.

"We launched a mana whenua site on the west coast at the end of 2022 which also came about through a similar process of engagement. We hope that we will have some more Maori heritage sits in Otago to launch over the next year or two."

Huriawa had great cultural and historical qualities, Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki chairman Matapura Ellison said.

"Huriawa holds a central part in the history of the Kāti Kurī traditions on the East Otago coast. It was a favoured pā site because it offered a defensive advantage against attacks. It also provided abundant mahika kai and kaimoana for the hapū of Te Wera and his people."

The site is cared for in partnership by Kati Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and The Department of Conservation Te Papa Atawhai.