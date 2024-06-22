Three leading teams take wins

Athletic Marist booked their spot in the Citizens Shield playoffs with a 31-10 win over Old Boys in the rain last weekend. Photos: Nic Duff

Three of the four playoff spots have been filled in the Citizens Shield.

Valley, Excelsior and Athletic Marist have all confirmed their places in the top four after wins last weekend.

Despite the wet weather, Athies showed their class in front of a good crowd for the first Pasifika Day clash against Old Boys.

The 31-10 win also netted them the inaugural Pasifika Kings of Rugby Bowl.

Athies came flying out of the gates and ran in three early tries.

Centre Osea Qamasea played a starring role, scoring the first two and setting up the third.

He put the first points on the board as he toed ahead a loose pass and then had the pace to beat the scrambling defence to score.

His second try showed off his speed again, as a long ball from Laisa Bacau gave Qamasea space to work with and he stepped his way through several defenders to dot down.

Showing off his full array of skills, he used his power to bump off a would-be tackler and then drew in the final defender to allow Malakai Tabiau to crash over for Athies’ third.

Hateni Tafolo then knocked over a penalty to extend Athies’ margin to 24-0 heading into halftime.

Needing to start the second half strongly, Old Boys fullback Inoke Fisilau knocked over a penalty before they finally crossed the white line with the ball in hand.

Fisilau took off down the wing on the counter-attack off an Athies kick.

Running out of room, he stabbed a kick inside.

Athies appeared to have it covered but a sharp bounce evaded Bacau, and Mavaetangi Finau pounced for Old Boys.

Just when it looked as if Old Boys might be mounting a comeback, Athies slammed the door shut with a try against the run of play.

An errant pass hit the deck and Petero Lala kicked it ahead and had the pace to dot it down and secure the win.

While head coach Tim Anderson enjoyed seeing them score tries, it was their overall work rate and defensive performance he was most pleased with.

‘‘As everyone knows, Athies has got flair.

‘‘The way they just stuck at it and defended and went about their individual jobs [was impressive].’’

He was glad the team was almost back to full strength, after injuries and suspensions took their toll in the middle games of the competition.

‘‘The guys that have been playing have done a really good job but when your top-end players are out and they come back in, they just bring a bit of energy and a bit of class.’’

Qamasea and prop Lisivani Tuifua were standout performers, Anderson said.

Tafolo also had another strong outing in the 10 jersey.

The win catapults Athies into third place on the ladder, while Old Boys find themselves in fourth.

Valley and Excelsior will finish as the top two seeds, although who will finish first and second is still to be decided, after wins over Kurow and Maheno, respectively.

It was not all smooth sailing for the competition front-runners in Weston.

Trailing at halftime, Valley needed a late penalty try, their second of the game, to snatch a 24-22 win.

Blues, meanwhile, enjoyed a welcome return to form with a 34-7 win over Maheno, their first in over a month.

TODAY

It is do-or-die out in Kurow as the Red Devils host Old Boys.

Both sides are tied on 22 points and the winner is guaranteed a place in the playoffs.

Valley will look to secure top spot in the standings when they travel to Maheno.

The second instalment of the battle of the carpark rounds out the slate of games, with Athies taking on Excelsior.

Both sides will be looking to snag bragging rights after their encounter earlier this season ended in a draw.

PRESIDENT’S GRADE

Rising to the occasion for Pasifika Day, Athletic Marist handed Old Boys their first loss of the season in a nail-biter.

The 18-17 win gave Athies an important four points in a tight competition.

Union had a successful trip into town, beating Excelsior 21-14.

A win tomorrow for Athies against Excelsior will secure a place in the semifinals.

The other match is a top-of-the-table clash between Old Boys and Kurow.

Union have the bye.

