Valley Karaka top leaderboard

There can only be one.

The final round of the North Otago premier A netball competition last weekend two heavyweights went at it.

Both Maheno and Valley Karaka entered Saturday’s game, which was also a rematch of the last two finals, undefeated.

It was the defending champions Karaka who emerged victorious 36-28.

The opening quarter was tight, as Maheno pulled ahead by one with a buzzer-beating goal.

A strong second and third quarter from the Weston club then had them in the driver’s seat.

Maheno rallied in the fourth but their bid to come back fell short.

It was an even more impressive win for Karaka as they were were without two key players in Nicky Fisher and Mikayla Rowland, coach Petra Aspros said.

"To have those two out and still come away with the win, it was pretty impressive. Especially with all those young guns that we’ve got in there this year.

"The whole team played a good game."

She was especially impressed with Charlotte Weir’s performance at GK.

Finishing atop the ladder was great, but Karaka still had plenty to achieve this season, Aspros said.

"Our aim was always top four — that was our first goal and we’ve hit that — but to finish top of the table in the top four was even better.

"We’re a game-by-game team. We just look at the week we’re playing and don’t look too far ahead."

Both sides had already booked their places as the top two seeds before the competition splits into top four and bottom four this weekend.

Valley Koru and Waitaki Girls’ High School Wildfire finished third and fourth, respectively, both with wins at the weekend.

The season of redemption continued for Koru as they beat Athletic 38-21.

After a tight first quarter, they dominated the second and jumped out to a 20-9 lead.

Athletic tried their best to mount a comeback but Koru held on to claim third place.

The loss also dropped the women in maroon into the bottom four.

Wildfire dominated all four quarters against Old Boys to finish with a crucial 48-20 win.

Although both sides had already missed out on the top four, St Kevin’s College played Lightning Strike in arguably the best game of the round.

St Kevin’s held a narrow two-point lead after the first quarter but Lightning Strike changed up in the second to snatch the lead at halftime, 19-17.

The second half was an arm wrestle, as both sides fought for every point.

Momentum began to swing in the direction of St Kevin’s in the fourth quarter and they secured a 35-31 comeback win.

Premier A standings

P W L BP Pts Valley Karaka 7 7 0 0 28 Maheno Green 7 6 1 0 24 Valley Koru 7 5 2 0 20 WGHS Wildfire 7 4 3 0 16 Athletic Maroon 7 3 4 0 12 SKC Senior A 7 2 5 1 9 WGHS Lightning Strike 7 1 6 0 4 Old Boys 7 0 7 0 0

