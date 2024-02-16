Track dedicated to Pike River miners

The Paparoa Track - which is connected to the new Pike29 walk - is shared by trampers and mountain bikers. Photo: Department of Conservation

A walking track and cycle trail dedicated to the 29 miners who perished in the Pike River mine disaster on the Wedt Coast opens today.

The 11.5km Pike 29 memorial track, which connects the Paparoa Track Great Walk to the Pike River mine, has been created in partnership with the Department of Conservation, Ngāti Waewae and the families of the 29 miners who perished in explosions at the mine on November 19 in 2010.

Pike River Families Group chairperson Colin Smith - whose nephew Michael Monk was among the victims - said the opening created an "enduring legacy" for those lost in the disaster, as well as real economic opportunities for the region.

He told RNZ's Morning Report programme today that anyone who walked or cycled the Pike 29 track would learn or be reminded of the tragedy, thanks to the information panels along the way.

"But not only that - they'll be travelling through some awe-inspiring vegetation and country, so [the opening is] a wonderful occasion ... in terms of ensuring that legacy that we [the families] sought."

Map showing the Pike29 Memorial Track elevation. Photo: Department of Conservation

Smith recommended doing the walk from top to bottom, as it would be "a bit of a gut buster" the other way round.

"From the top descending down, you've got this amazing, goblin-like forest, then it travels through these stands of really majestic, tall, mature red beech trees - the likes of which I haven't seen elsewhere on the West Coast ... then it descends to the valley floor, probably about 1.5km from the portal to the mine, and 100m from what were known as the administration buildings.

"The team who constructed it have done a wonderful job. It's certainly world-class and a must for every New Zealander - it'll be an amazing track for bikes and walkers alike."

Mountain bikers would need to be "reasonably fit" if doing the route from the bottom of the track.

"We need to wait and see how it will evolve, but for bikes it'll be a great day trip from the Smoke-ho car park along Paparoa Track down the Pike 29 Memorial Track then circuit back to Blackball."

For walkers, it would be an ideal weekend track, walking in to the Moonlight Tops Hut, then down to the valley and back to Blackball, he said.

"There's many permutations of the way it can be done and it provides an absolutely amazing addition to the Paparoa Track as it is."