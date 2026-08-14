SECTIONS
Rural Life Other
Rural Life Other
Rural Life OtherAugust 14

Strong interest in pest management options in Otago

Otago residents want stronger action on rabbits, feral cats, deer and invasive weeds, according to feedback gathered during Otago Regional Council's review of the Regional Pest Management Plan.
Strong interest in pest management options in Otago
Strong interest in pest management options in Otago
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Rural Life OtherAugust 13

Fleeced: police investigating the theft of bales of strong wool in South

Strong wool is back in the sights of thieves, as police investigate the fleecing of bales in the South.
Shawn McAvinue
Fleeced: police investigating the theft of bales of strong wool in South
Fleeced: police investigating the theft of bales of strong wool in South
SUBSCRIBER
Rural Life OtherAugust 12

Feedback sought on equine identification improvement options

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has been seeking feedback on four options to improve equine identification and traceability.
Sally Rae
Feedback sought on equine identification improvement options
Feedback sought on equine identification improvement options
Rural Life OtherAugust 11

Younger buyers showing interest as thousands of farmers approach retirement

Many farmers are getting close to pension age and contemplating what to do with the family farm, especially if it is in sheep or beef.
Younger buyers showing interest as thousands of farmers approach retirement
Younger buyers showing interest as thousands of farmers approach retirement