Otago residents want stronger action on rabbits, feral cats, deer and invasive weeds, according to feedback gathered during Otago Regional Council’s review of the Regional Pest Management Plan.

The council has just completed four months of public and community engagement as part of a review of the plan.

An initial online survey conducted in April and May asked the public which pests worried them the most. Over 900 responses were received, providing an indication of the pests of greatest concern to respondents, which included rabbits, feral cats, pest conifers and possums.

Eight in-person drop-in sessions were held throughout the region in June and July, providing an opportunity for people to tell the council how they thought pests should be managed, with feedback being collected in-person and via an online feedback form.

A total of 113 people attended these drop-in sessions, and 133 feedback forms were completed.

In a statement, portfolio lead Cr Andrew Noone said people’s interactions about ways to manage pests were different at each drop-in event.

“Which speaks to how varied Otago’s landscape and biodiversity is and the different focus each community has when it comes to the pest management priorities identified by each community. A big thank you to everyone who took the time to come to a session or express your views online.”

Feedback highlighted the importance of the effective management of major pest animals, including rabbits, feral cats, deer, possums and pigs, as well as ongoing management of invasive plants, including pest conifers, willows, gorse, broom and emerging weeds.

Many landowners also had questions about responsibilities and enforcement to protect the pest management they were already carrying out, and the value of co-ordinated landscape-scale approaches to pest management.

Council staff are now preparing to hold several workshops with key stakeholders to further inform the development of a proposed plan.

The notification process is expected to begin in early 2027, with the new plan operational mid-2028.