Omaui camp open day a community celebration

The community is being invited to celebrate a new walking track in a popular Southland seaside town.

The Y Southland, along with the Rotary Club of Invercargill, will host a public open day at Omaui camp, near Bluff, on Saturday.

The community will have the chance to explore a new walking track and pond, take part in the outdoor adventure-based activities such as the flying fox and balancing wires, try some environmental activities, and have a look through the camp building.

Y Southland general manager Jason Holland said the day was a celebration of some work that had recently been done around the camp and what had been a true community collaboration.

Countless voluntary hours had gone into Omaui Camp recently, with the development of a walking track, thanks to a partnership with the Rotary Club of Invercargill, he said.

"The partnership with the Rotary Club of Invercargill has been key to getting this project completed, and there is now a fantastic onsite space that we know will be enjoyed by thousands of young people, only adding to their Omaui Camp experience."

About 350m of track had been built, hundreds of natives planted, a former pond has been reinstated and four wooden walkways, made by the Invercargill MenzShed, had been put in.

The Rotary Club of Invercargill’s involvement with the camp dated back to 1935 when working bees were held at what was then a children’s health camp.

Invercargill Rotary Club president Chami Abeysinghe said it was only fitting the club should return to Omaui Camp this year as its members celebrated 100 years of service to the community.

"Omaui holds a very special place in the hearts of our club members, and we couldn’t be happier at what our partnership with the Y Southland has achieved.

"Our club members, their families, workmates, and friends rallied together with the team from the Y Southland to bring this vision to life. It has been a lot of hands-on hard work, but we’ve had a great deal of fun and fellowship as well. We can’t wait to celebrate with the team during the open day."

The new area will be ripe for not only general enjoyment, but also for environmental learning — an environmental education resource has been written by Lloyd Esler, highlighting Omaui’s history, plants, coastal life, bird life and more.

There are activity sheets for schools or visiting groups to access, with links to the curriculum, as well as learning resources for hire, and interpretation panels alongside the onsite walking track.

Saturday’s open day will run from noon-3pm, with a free barbecue. The camp is at 159 Mokomoko Rd, Omaui.