Who will it be in the NPC?

Another month, another rugby comp, another picking comp.

Yes, NPC season is upon us and the big question is, is it Southland’s year? They’ve been splashing the cash and now it’s time to front up. They’ve got All Blacks, Englishmen, and Australians but can they get it done?

It all starts this weekend when they take on the “mortal enemy” Otago. This game will define the Stags’ season. If they win, they are off and roaring, if they lose where does the next win come from?

They lost to Otago in a preseason game then Otago were thrashed by Canterbury.

Online gambling site Entain has Otago (12-) as favourites and sadly I’m leaning that way but the Stags are in it up to their eyeballs so it will be close.

In my mind this is the game of the season and both teams have so much to lose if they bottle it.

Most of our loyal tipsters are back and good on them for staying with it.

Southland’s favourite son Simon Culhane, from GJ Gardner, is back on deck. So are Deep South Glass and Hunting and Fishing. Reece, from RDR Builders, is back and from memory he won this comp last year so has form. Grant, from Carpets and Drapes, returns looking for redemption. Gumboot's best grocer is back, and I hear he has been doing a serious study. Shane, from GWD — our Super champion — is confident of going back-to-back.

Finally, Sean Bellew, from Bayley's, who needs no introduction, has joined the fray and is Southland’s most confident punter — but he might just come unstuck!

So, what happens in round one and a bit? Taranaki (13+), the defending champs, look strong enough at home to knock off Counties at home.

Auckland (12-) are at home to Wellington and while it’s nearly too close to call, I’m picking the Blues, just. Canterbury (13+) should be all over Northland like a rash.

The game of the round we’ve talked about.

Waikato (12-) are at home to neighbours BOP and again there’s nothing in this, the Mooloos just.

North Harbour host Hawke’s Bay, who have been splashing the cash (where does it end?) so surely the Magpies (12-) get it done but I smell an upset.

Manawatu are at home to Tasman who look like they’ve signed a world XV!

Surely Tasman (13+) are too strong or that is a lot of misspent cash. In the first game of the second round next Wednesday BOP (12-) should get their first “W” over Counties for the season.

Good luck tipsters, you’ll need it!

- By Paul Dwyer