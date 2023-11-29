Between you and me

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Roger Laird, Eastern Southland Car Club life member
What are you watching and why?
Nothing that regularly. I do watch The Chase. [I] enjoy the questions, they help with general knowledge.
What are you reading and why?
I’m studying some workshop manuals on cars I haven’t worked on before, for some jobs I’ve got on the go.
What are you listening to?
A bit of Meat Loaf.
Favourite weekend pastime?
I really enjoy those autocrosses and catching up with family as well.
Favourite place in Gore and why?
I enjoy it all, to be fair, and one of our autocross events on a good day. It can be anywhere from a gravel road to a paddock.