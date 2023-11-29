Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Between you and me

    1. Southland
    2. The Ensign

    Roger Laird, Eastern Southland Car Club life member

    What are you watching and why?

    Nothing that regularly. I do watch The Chase. [I] enjoy the questions, they help with general knowledge.

    What are you reading and why?

    I’m studying some workshop manuals on cars I haven’t worked on before, for some jobs I’ve got on the go.

    What are you listening to?

    A bit of Meat Loaf.

    Favourite weekend pastime?

    I really enjoy those autocrosses and catching up with family as well.

    Favourite place in Gore and why?

    I enjoy it all, to be fair, and one of our autocross events on a good day. It can be anywhere from a gravel road to a paddock.