Between you and me

What are you watching and why?

Nothing that regularly. I do watch The Chase. [I] enjoy the questions, they help with general knowledge.

What are you reading and why?

I’m studying some workshop manuals on cars I haven’t worked on before, for some jobs I’ve got on the go.

What are you listening to?

A bit of Meat Loaf.

Favourite weekend pastime?

I really enjoy those autocrosses and catching up with family as well.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

I enjoy it all, to be fair, and one of our autocross events on a good day. It can be anywhere from a gravel road to a paddock.