Between you and me

Artist Juliet Carpenter is from Waipukurau, in Central Hawke’s Bay, but currently lives in Berlin. She is visiting Gore. PHOTO: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

I’m watching Severance.

• What are you reading and why?

I’m reading this book called My Cinema, which is the writings of Marguerite Duras. It’s different writings she did relating to different films as well as essays and interviews she did. I was seeing extracts of her writing out of context and I wanted to pursue it. I really like her films. The other thing I’m reading is The Shards by Bret Easton Ellis. It’s really long and I only read it because I was on a long plane ride and I didn’t really like it.

• What are you listening to and why?

On this trip I’ve been listening to Roy Montgomery. He’s an artist from Dunedin. But mostly I’ve been driving the Rav4 and listening to the radio and there is never any good reception.

• Favourite weekend pastime?

I like hanging out with my friends.

• Favourite place in Gore and why?

It’s my first time here ... enjoyed the Eastern Southland Gallery and the hospice shop, where I got a pair of shorts.