Harness racing club back at track

The Gore Harness Racing Club’s first all-weather track meeting in three years will be held at the Gore racecourse tomorrow.

In 2020, Harness Racing New Zealand announced it planned to reduce the number of venues in New Zealand from 31 to 16, and proposed the Gore Harness Racing Club held its races in Invercargill.

This plan has now been overturned.

Club president Chris Wilson said the committee had been appealing the decision and now had a result.

"They’ve given us leave to come back racing on our all-weather track and keep racing on the grass track as well, so its all pretty exciting."

He did not know how long the club could continue holding meetings in Gore.

"At least we’ve got a chance to prove how successful we are as a club."

His 4yr-old pacer Brookie’s Player would race in the meeting.

Mr Wilson bought Brookie’s Player for $1000 after the horse’s previous trainer had no success getting him going.

Mr Wilson and his father Ross had persevered with the horse and now he was showing potential.

"He’s just got better and better.

"He’s won five races already.

"He’s turning into our second stable star."

The club’s next and biggest meeting of the year would be held on December 27, and typically attracted a big crowd.

Club sponsorship co-ordinator Pam Norman said tomorrow’s 10-race meeting would start at 2.09pm and there were some "really good fields".

It was important the public came along and supported the meeting, Ms Norman said.

"If you don’t use it, we will lose it."

