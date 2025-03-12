Sale not dampened by wet spring

Glenrobin Stud co-owner Michael Robinson displays Beltex Suffolk cross ram lamb Glenrobin 284/24, which sold for the top price of $2100 at the Gore A&P Showgrounds last week.PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A lengthy delay to making silage in Southland is over for a sheep farmer playing "catch-up" following a wet spring.

Glenrobin Stud co-owner Michael Robinson, of Glenham, said silage was usually made in late spring or early summer but, this season, it was made at the end of February.

Pasture had been "tight enough" due to about 50ha remaining shut up for so long to make silage and about 1000 lambs were sold recently to "catch up".

"All we need now is rain as we’ve been getting pretty dry. It is green dry down in Glenham," he said.

The stud held its seventh annual ram lamb sale at the Gore A&P Showgrounds last week.

All of the 30 Beltex Suffolk cross ram lambs sold including one for a top price of $2100.

Two-thirds of the 24 Beltex Poll Dorset-cross ram lambs sold. The top price was $1000.

All of the four Beltex 3/4 cross rams sold, the top price being $1150.

Mr Robinson was happy with the sale result and the performance of his flock during the wet spring, impacting pasture growth on his family’s 650ha sheep and beef farm east of Wyndham.

An appeal of the Beltex breed was its ability to survive adverse conditions.

"It has the added bonus of having a good carcass on them and getting lambs away, earlier and heavier," he said.

The following day, more than 8000 lambs sold for between $96 and $152 at Craig Robinson’s second livestock dispersal sale in West Otago.

The top steers, 144 Angus rising 2-year-old steers, weighing 495kg on average, sold for $1920 per head.

The heifer prices ranged between $1320 and $1580 per head.

