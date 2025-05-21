Season begins without champs

The ball is moved forward into the Wyndham attacking end at the MLT Event Centre on Saturday as Knapdale look to intervene. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

After a couple of weeks of grading the netball season got under way properly on Saturday as the first round of games took place.

Grading games are always needed with teams changing shape and personnel changing from last season.

The season began on Saturday.

The opening games in the MLT premier competition had a new look after defending champions Ex High could not field a team this year because of a lack of numbers.

St Mary’s had a 39-19 victory over St Peter’s College in A grade while Māruawai College defeated Pioneer Red 25-19.

In the other game, Wyndham beat Knapdale 40-25.

St Mary’s was always ahead in its game, leading 21-9 at halftime.

The game between Māruawai and Pioneer Red was a lot closer.

Māruawai were up by just one goal at the halftime break, 13-12.

Māruawai scored seven goals to three in the third quarter which was the key to its victory.

Wyndham, which has some new players this year, was ahead 18-12 at halftime and then pulled away.

This Saturday, Pioneer Red takes on Wyndham, St Mary’s A will play Māruawai and St Peter’s will face Knapdale.