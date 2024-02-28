Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 88th Clinton Flower Show was held on Friday last week. The Ensign’s Evelyn Thorn went along to ask a couple of youngsters what they liked about the show.
Juliette Wilson, 10, of Clinton (left) ... "I enjoy looking around when everyone is finished with their entries and seeing how everyone has placed in the different sections."
Anna Powley, 10, of Clinton (right) ... "I enjoy the arts and crafts and seeing how the hall is set up on flower show day."