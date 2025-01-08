Work on water pipe installation to begin

The Jacobstown bore. Photo: Ensign files

The Gore District Council has approved the use of direct drilling technology to install water pipes under the Mataura River, marking a significant step towards securing the community’s water supply.

Directional drilling technology involves using a steerable drill head to create a precise, underground pathway for installing pipelines without disrupting the surface. This method is particularly valuable for crossing obstacles such as rivers and roads, offering reduced environmental impact and greater precision in challenging terrains.

Two pipelines will be installed to connect the Jacobstown bores and Hilbre Ave reservoir to the East Gore water treatment plant.

Over the past 12 months, detailed geotechnical investigations and design work have been completed, including an assessment of the risks and costs associated with directional drilling.

As part of this process, councillors visited a project with the contractor to gain a better understanding of the work involved and to see firsthand the equipment required for directional drilling, along with some of the associated challenges and risks.

Gore Mayor Ben Bell is pleased to see an end in sight to a process five years in the making.

"It is exciting to finally get the green light from the council and an outcome the community asked for," he said.

"For many, this feels like a long time coming, and after previous unsuccessful and costly approaches, the team has invested a substantial amount of time and planning to ensure the drilling will deliver tangible results."

The estimated cost for the directional drilling component is $2.65 million.

Work on the project is scheduled to begin early this year and is expected to be completed by December 2025.