Yet another family-friendly, funny, minion-based romp

It had been a while since I had watched a Despicable Me film.

So this was a welcome treat, as who does not enjoy watching some minion antics every once in a while?

I can best describe Despicable Me 4 in two words.

Cute and fun.

It might not reinvent the wheel in terms of the franchise, but you get exactly what you expected.

Cute, silly minions and fun character moments.

The film had all the familiar faces return.

Gru’s wife Lucy (Kristen Wiig) and adopted daughters Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (Madison Polan) were all there once again.

But Gru had a new baby, Gru Jr.

The baby looked like a mini-Gru, but with just slightly more hair.

The addition of the Gru Jr drove much of the plot of the film.

However, the film did suffer a bit in terms of plot, being that there was very little resembling one as we continually jumped from storyline to storyline, without time to really take it all in.

There was enough happening to cover an entire trilogy of films, yet nearly every story thread was abandoned before they realised their promise.

But it was important for me to remember that I am not the target audience in any form for this.

The film does well to distract the audience from the constant bombardment of storylines with joke after joke.

As always, the minions delivered the biggest laughs.

There were five randomly chosen yellow fellas who got the luxury of having super powers.

Could we get an entire movie following them?

I could only guess that was the plan.

Minions were often the best part of these films, and in my opinion that was true here.

If you were looking for a family film, something for the children and parents to watch together, then this would be perfect for you.

With the school holidays on the horizon this new instalment will be a must-see for many.