Rescheduling of meeting unlikely

Graham Sinnamon

Saturday's abandoned Omakau trots meeting appears unlikely to be rescheduled.

Heavy rain and surface flooding forced officials were forced to call off the meeting, which they hoped would attract as many as 8000 people, when the racetrack and surrounding areas became waterlogged.

Central Otago Trotting Club president Graham Sinnamon had to make the tough call to cancel the popular race day after monitoring the track through the night.

“Head versus heart — it was a horrible decision to have to make,” he said.

As early as 3am on Saturday, Sinnamon was monitoring weather websites and keeping an eye on the condition of the track.

“It became apparent through the night the rain was going to be a lot more than what we were anticipating.”

Sinnamon inspected the track early on Saturday with Racing Integrity Unit official Nigel McIntyre and it was then the call was made to call off the races.

“There is water up through the stable block, all through where the vendors would be and behind the administration block,’’ Sinnamon said.

It appears unlikely today’s race meeting will be re-run in the immediate future. That is a decision for later ...

“But of course that will have to done with Harness Racing New Zealand.”