Five questions for Crescent captain Chase Owen

Chase Owen. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Probably just driving up to Miller’s Flat for games with the old man when I was 11 or 12. We’d always get there before anyone else and have to wait around.

Hardest opponent?

Over my career, it’s always been hard going up against Clutha. It’s a big grudge match and it usually brings out the best in both sides.

What rugby player do you admire, and why?

Dan Carter. Growing up, he was always my favourite. He was just good at everything.

What do you do to relax?

Just spend time with family and friends. I like watching a bit of NRL and NBA basketball. The Warriors and the Storm in the NRL, and the Trailblazers in the NBA.

If Chase Owen is cooking, what are we eating?

Steak, eggs and chips.