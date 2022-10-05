Otago u18 girls break drought of 14 years

Otago under-18 players and management celebrate victory at the South Island tournament in Waimate at the weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Otago broke a long drought and did it in emphatic fashion at the South Island under-18 girls tournament in Waimate at the weekend.

Led by some rising stars, Otago won the tournament for the first time in 14 years.

A nerve-racking 28-24 win over Tasman in the semifinal was followed by a sublime performance in a 52-15 shellacking of Canterbury in the final.

"We just had 26 girls who were all good players and were all wanting to win," coach Tony Pringle said.

"They were girls who just got it, you know."

Pringle, who also coaches Big River Country in the premier women’s club competition, said it was a genuine team effort.

But, pressed to highlight some players who shone, he pointed to the front row.

"They were superb. They’re young, and actually quite small when compared to the other teams, but they didn’t take a step back."

Hannah Lithgow continued her excellent season with a wonderful tournament at hooker — and a couple of stints at flanker — and was well supported by props Honour Birks and Heidi Aitken.

Mia Cochrane, the first five and co-captain, was also outstanding, Pringle said.

Nerves were shredded in the semifinal as Otago nearly fell apart after leading 28-0 at halftime.

"Tasman just came right back and just about beat us," Pringle said.

The final was a different story as Otago blew Canterbury off the park.

"It was unreal. The girls just did everything perfectly, and it was the best rugby to watch.

"It was so structured and I don’t think Canterbury had seen anything like it before."

Otago beat Southland and the Hanan Shield XV in seeding games before the tournament.

The future looked bright, especially as about half the girls were still eligible for the under-18 team next year, Pringle said.

Otago last won the South Island tournament in back-to-back years, 2007-08, when the side was coached by Willy Drummond and former Black Ferns prop Margaret McKenzie.