ODT Rugby Chat: Referee's rule

On ODT Rugby Chat this week brought to you Garador we are over talking to players so we’ve found the best woman’s ref in Otago Erin Doherty and one of our up and comers Jackson Brierly.

I try to find out from Erin why she is the poster pin up for the ref recruitment? We ask Jackson about his journey in refereeing from a 14 year old in Northland to Otago. We check on crowd behaviour towards refs around the traps and whether the judicial system works in Dunedin.

We find out which of them are doing Prem games this weekend and try to squeeze some predictions out of them.