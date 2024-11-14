Sititi full of admiration for his mentor, Cane

Man of the match Wallace Sititi celebrates with the trophy after the Autumn Nations Series test between England and New Zealand at Twickenham in London earlier this month. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Golden boy will miss seeing his kaumatua next to him this weekend.

Rising loose forward Wallace Sititi is nearing the end of one of the great rookie seasons for the All Blacks.

He has started the past six tests and quickly established himself as a cornerstone of the pack, adding his strength, mobility and ball skills to veteran colleagues Ardie Savea and Sam Cane in the loose.

While Sititi is certain to start against France in Paris on Sunday morning (NZ time), he may move from blindside flanker to his preferred No8 position, as Ardie Savea seems likely to wear the No7 jersey.

Long-serving openside flanker Cane’s All Blacks career appears to be over after the veteran suffered a nasty head cut in the win over Ireland.

"He’s a big loss for us this weekend," Sititi said yesterday.

"He holds a lot of respect. He’s a strong feature in our team and our country, and to not have him out there is going to be a big loss for us in terms of experience and leadership."

Sititi, 22, remembers the first time he met Cane when they took part in preseason training with the Chiefs.

The 103-test flanker had an immediate impact on the son of former Samoan loose forward Semo Sititi, whose lad’s Scottish first name was inspired by the father’s time in William Wallace country.

"Sam is someone who’s calm-headed. He loves to chat. It’s really easy getting along with him.

"He’s just somebody you gravitate towards. He’s somebody you would follow into war, and somebody you would die for.

"He’s a good person, first and foremost, and his leadership is top notch."

Cane had simply told his young team-mate to enjoy every moment in the All Blacks and keep his feet on the ground.

Sititi has also revelled in the guidance of Savea, a dynamite player in his own right but such an important figurehead for the Pasifika players in the squad.

The young loose forward believes the All Blacks have made steady progress, albeit with a few bumps, this year, their first under new coach Scott Robertson.

"We’re a really tight group. That helps us. We hold each other accountable, and we also have fun when it’s time to have fun.

"We’ve really grown a lot together."

All Blacks assistant coach Scott Hansen also lamented the loss of Cane.

But he said the arrival of some reinforcements, including Otago lock Fabian Holland, from the All Blacks XV had provided a nice energy boost.

The All Blacks return to Stade de France for the first time since their one-point loss to the Springboks in the World Cup final a year ago.

"It’s a massive challenge and occasion here in Paris against an outstanding team, but we just focus on us and embrace that challenge," Hansen said.

France will look to their talisman, the great halfback Antoine Dupont, to spoil the All Blacks’ mood, but Hansen had nothing but positive things to say about the peerless No9.

"He’s an absolute pleasure to watch.

"He loves the game, he plays with great passion, he’s obviously a great leader ... his skillset, his power.

"He’s a phenomenal player. Many would say he’s one of the greatest already."