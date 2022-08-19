Strong Spirit line-up named despite absence of two first fives, star winger

The Otago Spirit is down two first fives and a star winger.

Despite a trio of injury setbacks, coach Scott Manson has still been able to name a strong line-up for his side’s final round-robin game against North Harbour in Auckland

But there is no Maia Joseph or Oceana Campbell. And Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali’s long awaited return for the Spirit will not happen this year.

Joseph has been in top form in the No 10 jersey this year.

Her stocks rose with each game.

But she went down early during her side’s 39-7 win against Tasman in Dunedin on Saturday.

It looked bad and it was bad. She has ruptured her MCL and ACL and will have surgery on Tuesday.

"To be fair, she is probably not too far off higher honours, so it is gutting," Manson said.

Talented winger Oceana Campbell dislocated her shoulder in the same game and may need surgery as well.

That is her season done as well.

Black Ferns first five Subritzky-Nafatali returned to Otago this season following an eight-year absence from the Spirit. Her name featured on the team list a couple of times, but she was always a late scratching.

Her return will not happen this season and World Cup hopes are over as well.

She picked up a serious knee injury while training with the Black Ferns this week and faces a long rehabilitation.

Sheree Hume will slot into first five for the Spirit. She had been playing at fullback but moved to No 10 when Joseph got injured and the backline performed seamlessly.

Olivia Fowler will get a start on the left wing in the absence of Campbell, and Kiana Wereta will don the No 15 jersey. Titietasi Schmidt-Sami has been named on the bench and will be making her debut.

Otago leads the Championship standings with four wins from four games. North Harbour has managed just one win and will go into the game as underdog.

Farah Palmer Cup

Otago Spirit

Kiana Wereta, Atawhai Hotene, Cheyenne Cunningham, Keely Hill, Olivia Fowler, Sheree Hume, Georgia Cormick, Gemma Millar, Leah Miles, Zoe Whatarau, Ella Gomez, Bella Digby, Paige Church, Tegan Hollows, Isla Pringle. Reserves: Titietasi Schmidt-Sami,

Lucy Cahill, Rebekah Wairau, Kayley Johnson, Grace Carroll, Nicole Kennedy, Te Atawhai Campbell, Mia Cochrane.