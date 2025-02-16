70,000 books on offer at annual sale

Volunteer book sorters work towards the Regent Theatre 24 Hour Book Sale, coming up on February 28 and March 1 at the More FM Arena, Edgar Centre. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Book lovers and bargain hunters rejoice — the popular Regent 24 Hour Book Sale is almost here again.

Volunteers have been working throughout the year to sort and price up to 70,000 donated books, ready for the book sale on Friday, February 28, and Saturday, March 1, from 10am-10pm, at the More FM Arena, Edgar Centre.

After four decades of being hosted at the Regent Theatre, 24 Hour Book Sale organisers made the move to the Edgar Centre three years ago.

With more room for bargain hunters to browse the book tables, easy-access for all, free parking and enough space to include bric-a-brac in the sale, the move has been a resounding success.

Funds raised through the Regent 24 Hour Book Sale go to support the operation of the 97-year-old theatre, which is run by a charitable trust.

The upcoming book sale does not include CDs, vinyl records, DVDs, or music memorabilia — a separate music sale will be held on July 26, at the Regent Theatre stage.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz