Advocates demand parity

Grey Power is calling on the government to fully fund a pay equity settlement for 65,000 care and support workers, after nationwide rallies.

Grey Power president Gayle Chambers said care and support workers provided many older New Zealanders with the support they need to live in dignity and to enjoy a rewarding, safe and sustainable quality of life.

"Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders and their families benefit from the work of care and support workers, which has been historically undervalued because it is work carried out predominantly by women.

"It’s time the value of their work was fairly recognised in the pay equity settlement that has been in train for two years.

"We are calling on Health Minister Shane Reti to follow in the footsteps of the previous National government to commit to funding the pay equity settlement."