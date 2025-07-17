Art classes lead to exhibition

Dunedin artist Siau-Jiun Lim (front) holds portraits she has done of Highview Rest Home residents during art classes which have included (back, from left) Edna Wheeler, 85, Louise Scott, 73, and Laurie Taylor, 61. Their works will be showcased from this weekend in the "Together Through Art" exhibition at Dunedin Community Gallery. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Residents of Dunedin’s Highview Rest Home have been exploring their creativity for the past couple of years with the encouragement and guidance of local artist Siau-Jiun Lim.

Their efforts will be showcased, alongside a selection of paintings and portraits by Lim, in the exhibition "Together Through Art", which runs from today to July 23 at the Dunedin Community Gallery, 26 Princes St.

In weekly art classes, up to a dozen residents have worked to discover their preferred painting techniques — using brushes, sponges, spatulas and even cabbage tree leaves and seagull feathers in their work.

Lim said it had been a wonderful experience to work with the residents and to see their confidence and willingness to experiment grow through the painting workshops.

"Sometimes the techniques have been the result of adapting to disability, and that flexibility has led to some great results," she said.

"I have learned a lot from these seniors — initially, I thought that painting and creativity had to be very intentional, but that isn’t the case for everyone.

"There can be very different approaches to painting, which produce some fascinating results.

"I found that the residents are especially good at working from their imaginations, which has been exciting to see."

Highview resident Edna Wheeler said it had been inspiring to explore different painting techniques and it had helped her to work around issues with her arms to

create paintings.

"I found painting with a sponge a lot easier, and have had a lot of fun making my art works," Mrs Wheeler said.

"Working with Jiun has been great, and it’s a good chance to enjoy some social time with everyone as well.

"It’s exciting that we are going to be exhibiting them publicly."

During her time at the rest-home, Lim has brought her growing familiarity with each resident to life in a series of portraits, giving a sense of each personality.

"I need to know the person when I do a portrait, so I can show who they are, and that has been a lot of fun," she said.

Lim’s portraits will be exhibited alongside the seniors’ work at the community gallery from today.

Lim said the ongoing art classes project had been inspired by her affection for seniors through her previous work in the aged-care sector, and the idea had been supported by Highview Rest Home manager Lee Nicol.

"Lee made the process very easy to execute and has been supportive throughout," Lim said.

Ms Nicol said the residents were thoroughly enjoying the art classes, and it had been fun to see their ideas take shape.

"So, it’s great that we are able to bring their work to community in the exhibition — we welcome everyone to come and join us."

There will be an celebration for the "Together Through Art" exhibition at Dunedin Community Gallery on Friday at 2pm, and the showcase will continue until July 23. The residents’ work will be raffled at the conclusion of the exhibition.

The showcase has had funding support from Creative NZ.