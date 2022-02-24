Board to spend $6000 on project

The garden courtyard in the Mosgiel Memorial Garden is where the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board's Celebrating Excellence project will be installed. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

The Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board will assign up to $6000 to its Celebrating Excellence project.

The project aims to celebrate local people who have achieved excellence in their field, by featuring them on a wall of honour at the Mosgiel Memorial Garden.

At the board’s latest meeting, held virtually, members voted five to two to move forward with the project and assign no more than $6000 plus GST of its funding to the project.

The Dunedin City Council will pay for the installation costs.

Board deputy chairman Dean McAlwee said the project had been going on for a long time, and member Phillipa Bain said it had received good public feedback.

Member Brian Peat tried to raise his concerns about the nomination criteria, but was stopped as only the funding could be discussed.

Board chairwoman Joy Davis said members could not discuss criteria or decisions that were made in the previous triennium.

Member Brian Miller called a point of order and questioned whether Mrs Davis could chair that part of the meeting since she was part of the project committee.

The meeting was adjourned and when it resumed, Mr McAlwee deemed the point of order was out of order and Mrs Davis continued as chairwoman.

A vote was taken, in which five members were in favour and two were against. Mr Peat and Mr Miller voted against.

Both liked the idea but had concerns with the process.

"I think the idea is quite good, but I just think because the rules have been manipulated to suit certain people and disqualify others I can’t support it," Mr Miller said.

The project was launched by the board in 2018.

Nominations closed in January 2019 and nine were selected by a panel.

